Car crashes into Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS -- A security guard at the Keystone Fashion Mall was injured early Monday morning after a vehicle crashed through the doors to a department store.

A vehicle crashed through the doors to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall around 3 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a security guard was hurt, but their exact injuries are unclear.

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos