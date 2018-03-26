Car crashes into Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Fashion Mall

Ray Steele, Matt McKinney
5:03 AM, Mar 26, 2018
12 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INDIANAPOLIS -- A security guard at the Keystone Fashion Mall was injured early Monday morning after a vehicle crashed through the doors to a department store. 

A vehicle crashed through the doors to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall around 3 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a security guard was hurt, but their exact injuries are unclear. 

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.  

