Car crashes into Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS -- A security guard at the Keystone Fashion Mall was injured early Monday morning after a vehicle crashed through the doors to a department store.
A vehicle crashed through the doors to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Mall around 3 a.m.
A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a security guard was hurt, but their exact injuries are unclear.
The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.
