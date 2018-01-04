Person killed in head-on crash on I-465

Matt McKinney
7:12 AM, Jan 4, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed in a head-on crash on I-465 on Indy's north side Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near US 31. 

A passenger vehicle crashed head-on with a FedEx semi truck, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured. 

The person killed in the crash has not been identified. 

As of 7 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-465 are closed.

