Person killed in head-on crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed in a head-on crash on I-465 on Indy's north side Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near US 31.

A passenger vehicle crashed head-on with a FedEx semi truck, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified.

As of 7 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-465 are closed.

