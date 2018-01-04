Person killed in head-on crash on I-465

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 12°
LO: -6°
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed in a head-on crash on I-465 on Indy's north side Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near US 31.
A passenger vehicle crashed head-on with a FedEx semi truck, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The person killed in the crash has not been identified.
As of 7 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-465 are closed.
MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash
Top Trending Videos
Just when we started to make some progress, another arctic blast comes our way.
One person was killed in a head-on crash on I-465 on Indy's north side Thursday morning.
The New Whiteland sewage treatment plant was the talk of the town 24 years ago this month.
A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' east side late Wednesday evening.
A trip to the hospital turned into a frightening event for a woman and her elderly mother after a man attacked them and tried to carjack…