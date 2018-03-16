17-year-old student killed after being struck by truck on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck while running to catch up to a school bus Thursday morning.

Dalton Bandy was struck just before 7 a.m., near the intersection of 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that Bandy stepped off the median and was hit by a truck traveling southbound on Emerson.

A nearby bus driver saw Dalton get hit. The bus driver said the teen typically rides the bus farther down the road, so police believe he was trying to catch up because he was running late.

Dalton was hospitalized in critical condition, but later died.

His aunt says she's praying for the driver who hit Dalton.

"Just an accident you know? I feel for the gentleman having to have that in his heart for the rest of his life. And our family, there's no blame, there's just sadness over a very tragic accident," said Tabitha Malson, Dalton's aunt.

He was a student at Indianapolis East Lighthouse Academy. In a statement, the school said Bandy was a, "good scholar, an even better person and exemplified all we hold dear at Lighthouse."

The school has grief counselors in place to help both students and staff.

"He didn't care who you were, what you had, or what color you were. Where you came from. He didn't care. He just wanted everyone to just love each other. That's just the way he was," said Malson.

The school bus involved is owned by Durham School Services.

A spokesperson for Durham says the bus driver saw Bandy cross the street in an area that was not a designated bus stop.

She slowed down and saw the pickup hit Bandy. The bus driver stayed on scene until police arrived.

