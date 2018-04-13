Man killed in Lawrence motorcycle crash

Matt McKinney
6:07 AM, Apr 13, 2018
2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Ind. -- One man was killed early Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence, Indiana.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. the roundabout at the intersection of 46th Street and German Church Road. 

Police investigators at the scene said they think the unidentified man hit a sign at the south side of the roundabout with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He then went through the center of the roundabout before crashing at the north end.

The man was killed on impact. He was not wearing a helmet.

