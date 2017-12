Man found dead with severe trauma on Indy's northeast side marks city's 152nd homicide

INDIANAPOLIS-- A man was found dead with severe trauma on Indianapolis' northeast side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue around 5 a.m. after someone found a man lying in the grass.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene say the man had trauma to the right side of his body, but no other details could be released about his injuries.

The man's death is being investigated as a murder, which makes this the 152nd murder this year for Indianapolis.

The death remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have any information about this or any crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

