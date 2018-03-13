Neighbor shoots aggressive dog on Indy's northeast side, owner cited

INDIANAPOLIS -- A dog was shot and killed after it raced toward a man in his driveway Monday morning.

Wynne Berry Sr., a chaplain with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said his neighbor's dog has been approaching him aggressively and recently chased him into his garage at his house near Mitthoeffer Road and 46th Street.

"I carry my weapon outside to my mailbox now because of this dog," Berry said. "What if it had been my wife? My wife doesn't run like I do. She doesn't carry a weapon."

He said he filed reports with animal control. Animal control told him to take pictures when the dog was loose, like it was Monday.

"He charges me and then he stops and he kind of backs off and then he comes back and he does this about five times," Berry said. "About the fifth time he gets too close to me and I shoot the dog."

The dog, named Hercules, belonged to Grant Minkey. When Minkey and his wife split up, he couldn't take the dog to his new place because it was a pit bull, so the dog was staying with Minkey's former in-laws.

A spokesperson for Indianapolis Animal Care Services says this was not the first time the dog attacked somebody.

"It's not anyone else's fault," Minkey said. "It is ours for him jumping that fence."

For his part, Berry said he regrets having to shoot the dog.

"If you're gonna have one, be responsible with your animal," Berry said.

Berry was not cited for shooting the dog. A spokesperson for Indianapolis Animal Care and Control said the owner was cited because the dog was loose and approached with an attitude of attack.

After he was shot, Hercules was put down. Minkey had his dog cremated.

"They gave me my dog back in a trash bag," Minkey said. "I'm sorry Hercules. I failed you I'm sorry buddy. I miss you."

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos