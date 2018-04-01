Man arrested following fatal stabbing on Indianapolis' northeast side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
2:35 PM, Apr 1, 2018
1 min ago

Indianapolis police says some type of fight led to the stabbing. It happened in the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court

Two people were stabbed Saturday night in the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court on  Indianapolis' northeast side. Police say one of them died.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived on the scene, police discovered two men had actually been stabbed.

One man was taken to Methodist hospital. He's listed as stable.

The other man was taken to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police received information that the alleged suspect ran into a nearby apartment. IMPD SWAT officers apprehended 35-year-old Christian Ortez.

Ortez was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and murder. 

The name of the victim has not been released.

