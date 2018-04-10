Popular Indianapolis barbecue restaurant shut down (for now)

INDIANAPOLIS – You can be the most beloved spot to eat barbecue in town and it still means nothing if you don’t pay for your permit.

People who live on the northeast side are frustrated with the second recent closure of a popular barbecue restaurant in the area.

Black Diamond BBQ (near 64th Street and Binford Boulevard) has been closed for business since early February. And we’ve seen dozens of complaints from fans of the barbecue joint who are puzzled at its closure.

All they know is the Marion County Public Health Department shut it down, citing Indiana Administrative Code (IAC) 410-7-24 Section 107(A). This states a food establishment needs to register with the health department.

We talked to the Food & Consumer Safety Department in public health, and we got a deeper explanation of this code violation.

Spokeswoman Janelle Kaufman says Black Diamond BBQ has not paid for its 2018 license.

“We have not received payment or have not been contacted by the owners with intent,” Kaufman said. “So we posted (the signage on the restaurant doors) as a reminder that they need to register with us and be re-inspected before opening.”

The good news here: The health department says the restaurant was not closed for sanitation violations. Once Black Diamond BBQ’s owners follow up with another inspection and licensing payment, it will be back open for business.

Just last October, another popular spot shut down in that area. GT South’s Rib House closed after 25 years in business. Owners didn’t give a specific reason for that closure.

