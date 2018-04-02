Ten Point Coalition to help clean up litter in Indianapolis' northeast side neighborhoods

"First of all, we need to get people different things to look at, if it's junk in the trash that's around people don't want to be around that. I think of the negative of that, so we want to start from grass roots issues of that and starting that is keeping our areas clean," said Leroy Smith, Ten Point Coalition.
The Ten Point Coalition says kids from the "Indy Clean for Green" program will also be out picking up trash in the neighborhoods.
They hope to see adults come out and help set a good example too.
The big cleanup is happening on Saturday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m.
If you'd like to join in, it will start at the Fervent Prayer Church in the 10-thousand block of East 38th Street.