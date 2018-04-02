Ten Point Coalition to help clean up litter in Indianapolis' northeast side neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Ten Point Coalition hopes cleaning up litter on Indianapolis' northeast side will help to reduce violent crime.

The group noticed all of the trash in some neighborhoods during the "Enough is Enough" march against gun violence on Saturday.

So, the Ten Point Coalition has decided to volunteer to pick up litter an they would like your help too.

Organizers say this is one way to help combat crime and instill pride in a community.

RELATED | 'Enough is Enough' community members march for baby | Photos: 'Enough is Enough' march for 1-year-old

"First of all, we need to get people different things to look at, if it's junk in the trash that's around people don't want to be around that. I think of the negative of that, so we want to start from grass roots issues of that and starting that is keeping our areas clean," said Leroy Smith, Ten Point Coalition.

The Ten Point Coalition says kids from the "Indy Clean for Green" program will also be out picking up trash in the neighborhoods.

They hope to see adults come out and help set a good example too.

The big cleanup is happening on Saturday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m.

If you'd like to join in, it will start at the Fervent Prayer Church in the 10-thousand block of East 38th Street.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos