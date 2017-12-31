Woman shot and killed New Year's eve morning

INDIANAPOLIS-- IMPD officers are investigating an early morning death after a woman was found shot and killed just hours before the new year starts.

Officers were called to the scene of the Aspen Chase Apartments at Eagle Creek just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The woman's body was found outside an apartment on Acorn Lane.

Investigators were canvassing the scene and going to surrounding apartments, hoping to find witnesses.

No other information has been released at this time.