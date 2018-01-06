Northwestern Indiana city gets 25 inches of snow in 3 days

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - The National Weather Service says more than 25 inches of snow has fallen near the northwestern Indiana city of LaPorte over a three day period.

It says the lake-effect snow pushed by northwesterly winds coming off Lake Michigan dumped 25.1 inches at a measuring point 1 mile southwest of the city over 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service says more than 17 inches of snow was measured in Stevensville and Buchanan, Michigan.

72hr Lake effect snowfall ending at 7am Saturday pic.twitter.com/OQzo86vdMX — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 6, 2018

The LaPorte County Herald-Argus reported county and LaPorte city offices closed by noon Friday because of the heavy snow. Several school districts in the area also were closed.

