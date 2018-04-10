One killed when SUV slams into the back of a stopped semi on I-69

Marc Mullins
8:13 PM, Apr 9, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed when an SUV ran into the back of a stopped semi-truck on I-69 Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near Pendleton and blocked all southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours. 

Indiana State Police say a Honda CRV crashed into the back of a stopped semi-truck. The driver of the CRV was killed. Their identity has not been released. 

It is unclear at this time why the semi was stopped. 

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine |  Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News