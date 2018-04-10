One killed when SUV slams into the back of a stopped semi on I-69

Cloudy
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed when an SUV ran into the back of a stopped semi-truck on I-69 Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near Pendleton and blocked all southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.
Indiana State Police say a Honda CRV crashed into the back of a stopped semi-truck. The driver of the CRV was killed. Their identity has not been released.
It is unclear at this time why the semi was stopped.
The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.
