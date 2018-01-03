One person killed in accident on Indianapolis' north side

Katie Cox
3:00 PM, Jan 3, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed in an accident on Indianapolis' north side. 

The crash happened near the intersection of 71st Street and North Michigan Road just before 3 p.m. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one person was killed. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the accident or how many vehicles were involved. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

