One person killed in accident on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed in an accident on Indianapolis' north side.
The crash happened near the intersection of 71st Street and North Michigan Road just before 3 p.m.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one person was killed. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the accident or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
