Over 120 marijuana plants seized, three arrested from Madison County "Marijuana Grow" operation

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Three people were arrested after deputies located a significant "Marijuana Grow" operation inside a Madison County home Wednesday.

The Madison County Drug Task Force along with several Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies seized between 120-140 marijuana plants and a "cloning system" during the arrest. Deputies say approximately 12 pounds of marijuana were being produced at the home every three to four weeks.

Joseph Skiles III, 62, is charged with dealing in marijuana, possession of cocaine and marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jose Rodriguez, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

James Sharpe, 38, was arrested for active warrants out of Marion County for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.

A woman inside the home was also arrested for visiting a common nuisance but is not facing any drug charges or charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation.

