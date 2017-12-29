Pence named 10th 'Most Admired' man of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Vice President Mike Pence is the 10th most admired man in the United States, according to Gallup's 2017 Most Admired Man and Woman poll.

This is Pence's second year in the annual poll's No. 10 spot.

This year, Pence shares that spot with the Dalai Lama and Jeff Bezos, all three earning 1 percent of respondents.

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remained the most admired man and woman in the United States once again this year.

It's the 10th year at the top of the list for Obama and the 16th year for Clinton.

President Donald Trump took second place for most admired man, getting 14 percent of respondents. Former first lady Michelle Obama came in second place for the most admired woman with 7 percent of respondents.

Clinton has topped the list 22 times total, which Gallup says is more than anyone else, man or woman. Obama's 10th consecutive year as most admired man makes him second only to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Gallup also said sitting presidents usually win the most admired spot, and that Obama was the first former president to top the list since Eisenhower.

Gallup's poll of 1,049 US adults was taken from December 4-11, 2017, with a margin of error of ±4% points.

See the full Gallup Poll list below.

