Man found shot to death in alley on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has died after being shot in Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 2000 block of North Olney Street just before 8 p.m. after someone found a man lying in the alleyway between Olney and Adams streets.

MAP | 2018 Indianapolis Homicides

When they arrived on the scene they found the male victim in the alley suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. No identities have been released.

IMPD investigating the murder by gun shot of a young African American male on the east side. There are no suspects at this time. Police say no threat to the neighborhood. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/AJtbW2P4zS — Amanda Starrantino (@AStarrantino) June 14, 2018

At this time police have not made any arrests or named any suspect in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have any information about the crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified

Top Trending Videos