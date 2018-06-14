Man found shot to death in alley on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has died after being shot in Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 2000 block of North Olney Street just before 8 p.m. after someone found a man lying in the alleyway between Olney and Adams streets.
When they arrived on the scene they found the male victim in the alley suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. No identities have been released.
IMPD investigating the murder by gun shot of a young African American male on the east side. There are no suspects at this time. Police say no threat to the neighborhood. @rtv6pic.twitter.com/AJtbW2P4zS