Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital unveils PICU expansion thanks to donations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital at St. Vincent has expanded its pediatric intensive care unit to care for more infants, children and adolescents with complex medical conditions.
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning to unveil the $2.2 million expansion which adds eight new beds, more than doubling what the PICU unit previously had, to handle growing demand for services to treat children with bacterial infections, heart defects and other serious cases.
The expansion was funded by gifts from Peyton and Ashley Manning and proceeds from the hospital's 11th annual Celebration of Caring Gala.
The new area is the children's hospital's largest unit expansion since they became the "Peyton Manning Children's Hospital" in 2007 and will increase the PICU unit's capability to provide high-quality, family-centered care to hundreds of more children each year, according to the hospital.
“The PICU is ‘the heart of the hospital’ where children with some of the most complex medical issues are treated,” said Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent President Dr. Hossain Marandi. “With the addition of this eight-bed unit, we can serve even more children and provide the most advanced care, closer to home. The new PICU will have an enormous positive impact on all areas of the hospital, allowing Peyton Manning Children's Hospital to add additional medical and surgical services. We are grateful for the generous gifts that made this expansion possible.”