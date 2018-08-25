Pirtle family still waiting for justice in unsolved homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS -- While more homicides are getting solved in Indianapolis, several families are still waiting for justice in their loved one's cases.

Monica Pirtle was killed on Indy's east side on July 16 and no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Pirtle's daughter, Javiona Pirtle says the last month has been devastating.

"Being that we still want to find her killer, we know that no one is going to come forward and help us," Javiona said.

Javiona says the night her mother was killed was the first time she has ever heard gunshots.

At least 44 percent of the criminal homicides in the city are resulting in an arrest, an improvement from the only 35 percent clearance rate in Dec. 2017.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

