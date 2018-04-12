Plan Ahead: Hoosiers can fish without a license on April 21

Associated Press
8:38 PM, Apr 11, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosiers without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing later this month at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can go fishing April 21 without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

That Saturday will be the first of four free fishing days this year in Indiana.

The three others are:

  • May 19
  • June 2
  • June 3

Those days give residents and their families a chance to fish because adults won’t need a fishing license on those days.

Children ages 17 and younger do not need a license on any day.

The April 21 free fishing day will include a workshop for families on learning to fish at southern Indiana’s Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge outside Seymour.

