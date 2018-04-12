Plan Ahead: Hoosiers can fish without a license on April 21

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosiers without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing later this month at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.
The state Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can go fishing April 21 without a fishing license or a trout stamp.
That Saturday will be the first of four free fishing days this year in Indiana.
The three others are:
Those days give residents and their families a chance to fish because adults won’t need a fishing license on those days.
Children ages 17 and younger do not need a license on any day.
The April 21 free fishing day will include a workshop for families on learning to fish at southern Indiana’s Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge outside Seymour.
