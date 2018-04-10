Police searching for at least two men who broke into Marion home, fired shots near 1-year-old child

MARION, Ind. -- Police in Marion are searching for two men after a woman says they broke into her home while she was sleeping trying to find her 15-year-old son and then fired shots at her, nearly hitting her one-year-old grandson.

Marion Police Department officers were called to the home on N. F Street just after 10 p.m.

The woman told police that she was lying in bed downstairs when the men broke into her home and burst into her bedroom pointing guns at her and demanding to speak to her 15-year-old son.

She told police her 18-year-old daughter came out of the bathroom and saw the two men and ran back behind the door to call the police.

The woman told police she tried to escape upstairs and the men started firing multiple shots at her as she ran. The woman's one-year-old grandson along with four other juveniles were upstairs at the time they started shooting.

Police say they found 15 spent shell casings inside the home.

The suspects are described as two white men.

The first suspect was described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had an orange mask over his face.

The second suspect was described as being shorter than 5 feet 11 inches tall with a heavier build and a reddish beard.

Witnesses also described seeing three suspects running from the area before entering a red or orange colored Dodge Challenger that fled the scene.

If you have any information about the crime or possible suspects contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos