Police searching for Indy homeless man missing since October

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Indianapolis man who was last seen in October.

Monty Mitchell was last seen leaving the Wheeler Mission at 535 E. Market Street on October 25, 2017, and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell has been diagnosed with dementia and has other severe health issues, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He is also homeless and does not have any family in Indiana.

If you have any information on where Mitchell might be contact IMPD Detective J. Burton at 317-327-6186 or IMPD at 317-327-3811.

