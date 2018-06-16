Police turning up the heat in Lawrence neighborhoods

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- Neighbors tired of vehicles racing through their streets and people shooting up their homes have raised concerns with police – and they’re finally getting some help.

Lawrence Police have stepped up patrols following a violent week that left a 14-year-old dead and several other kids injured.

But it isn’t just the shootings that people living in the area are concerned about. Neighbors have also raised concerns about speeding down residential streets where their kids are playing.

That's why Lawrence Police have taken to the streets to visit with residents and listen to their concerns, so they can help come up with a solution.

Part of that solution involves the Brookhaven neighborhood reactivating its Crime Watch.

Their first official meeting will be July 10 at Lawrence United Methodist Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

