Reminder: Bring your pets indoors when the temperatures drop below 20 degrees

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the temperatures clinging to the teens and expected to drop even lower in the coming days, animal advocates are reminding pet owners to do the right thing and bring their four-legged friends inside.

In Indianapolis, it is illegal to leave your pets outside when the temperature is at or below 20 degrees or when there is a wind chill warning.

Anybody found in violation of the ordinance must pay a fine of more than $25 for their first offense. On their second offense, they will have to pay a fine of more than $200 and could lose the animal.

Animal neglect cases can be reported at 317-327-4622. Marion County Animal Care and Control can impound dogs it believes are in need of care and treatment.

The moment we are exposed to the cold are body begins the struggle to stay warm. It’s going to set in quicker on Children and the elderly. Once hypothermia sets in it can become deadly! Pets just need good shelter and should never be left outdoors when temps hit the teens. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/TqgUhppGoF — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) December 26, 2017

The law states the following in regards to tethering, shelter and what to do in extreme cold temperatures:

TETHERING

It is against the law to chain your dog if any of the following is true:

Your dog is less than 6 months old

Your dog is sick or injured

It is between 11 pm and 6 am

Your dog is not spayed or neutered (unless your dog is within eyesight)

PEN OR FENCED ENCLOSURE

Your dog must also have:

Adequate space for exercise; at least 100 square feet

Any dog over 80 pounds must have 150 square feet

Add extra 50 square feet for each additional dog

SHELTER

Dogs must have access to:

Shelter constructed of solid, weather resistant materials

Dry floor raised above the ground

Roof sloped away from entrance

EXTREME WEATHER

Dogs must be brought inside a temperature controlled building if:

Temperature outside is 20 degrees and below

Temperature outside is 90 degrees and above

There’s a heat advisory

There’s a wind chill warning

There’s a tornado warning

