Reminder: Bring your pets indoors when the temperatures drop below 20 degrees

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the temperatures clinging to the teens and expected to drop even lower in the coming days, animal advocates are reminding pet owners to do the right thing and bring their four-legged friends inside.
In Indianapolis, it is illegal to leave your pets outside when the temperature is at or below 20 degrees or when there is a wind chill warning.
Animal neglect cases can be reported at 317-327-4622. Marion County Animal Care and Control can impound dogs it believes are in need of care and treatment.
The moment we are exposed to the cold are body begins the struggle to stay warm. It’s going to set in quicker on Children and the elderly. Once hypothermia sets in it can become deadly! Pets just need good shelter and should never be left outdoors when temps hit the teens. 🐕 pic.twitter.com/TqgUhppGoF