Renter dealing with sewage backup reaches out to RTV6 for help, gets resolution within hours

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis renter says she spent days trying to get her property management to fix a sewage problem inside her home and couldn't get a response, but once RTV6's Graham Hunter got involved, things quickly changed.

Rachael Johnson lives in the home with her 2-year-old son. She said she noticed last Friday that black stuff started coming up out of her bathtub and reached out to her property management company, Alpine Property Management to fix it, but she was never able to reach anyone.

"I don't know anything about it, I'm not a plumber but it's really kind of gross," said Johnson. "I guess I'm kind of agitated because they didn't call us back... we have our 2-year-old son here and we really would like to take a bath or wash our clothes."

Alpine Property says they never received her call, but phone records show she did call several times.

Johnson eventually got ahold of the Marion County Public Health Department who came out and told her that the black stuff in her tub was sewage. The health department issued an emergency 24-hour repair order on the property Monday, but when they came back out on Tuesday the problem still hadn't been fixed.

RTV6's Graham Hunter stopped by Alpine Property Tuesday afternoon, several minutes later Johnson called to say they had contacted her and were sending out someone to fix the issue right away.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000