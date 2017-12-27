Residents in Kennedy King neighborhood wake to barrage of gunfire on Christmas Eve

Derrik Thomas
11:24 AM, Dec 27, 2017

The shooting happened near Carrollton Avenue. Residents who live there say dozens of shots were fired early Christmas morning.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A barrage of gunfire early Christmas Eve morning had people who live in the Kennedy King neighborhood on Indianapolis' north side on edge.

"It was really loud. It went boom, boom, boom, boom. It was really loud. I thought it was someone pounding on roof outside our bedroom window.  Jason jumped up too. We realized it was semi-automatic gunfire," said Chris Leer

Shell casings found in the alley behind the 1600 block of Carrollton Ave. were evidence of the gunfire.

61-year-old Addie Lawrence lives down the street and heard the shots as well.

 "All of a sudden it was a loud, boom, boom, boom, boom.  Like 6 or 7 times in a row," said Lawrence

The neighborhood is in the middle of gentrification with property values increasing as more money is being invested in the area.

"It's sad.  It's alarming.  We obviously have a young child and have another one on the way soon.  I have also lived here for a couple of years, but it is better than it used to be," said Shannon Brasovan.

Neighbors say police were in the area shortly after the shooting.  IMPD says there is no official ongoing investigation of the case.

