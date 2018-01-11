Sam's Club closing some Indianapolis-area locations

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wholesale retail store Sam's Club is closing at least two Indianapolis-area locations, leaving hundreds of central Indiana employees out of work.

The two Sam's Clubs that will close are at W. 86th Street on Indy's north side and Washington Street on Indy's east side, employees at the stores said Thursday morning.

Each of these locations sent a majority of the employees home today with no notice and closed the store for the day, while other employees remained in meetings. The stores will close for good on Jan. 26.

About 300 people will be terminated from the store closures, according to WARN notices to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. All affected employees will be able to apply for open positions at other Sam's Clubs or Walmart locations. The employees affected by the closures received severance packages in the mail Thursday morning.

There are five Sam's Club locations in central Indiana. The 96th Street location will remain open, a member services employee told RTV6 Thursday morning.

Employees at the west side Sam's Club location on Rockville Road were in the same meetings as the two closing locations, but didn't know for sure if the store would permanently remain open. The store also remains closed for the day.

An employee at the Greenwood location on Windhorst Way also didn't know the fate of their store, but did not have the ominous meetings the two closing stores had.

Multiple other Sam's Club locations across the country also reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26.

This news comes on the same day that Walmart, which also owns Sam's Club, is raising its minimum wage to $11 per hour and handing out bonuses, because of the new Republican tax law.

