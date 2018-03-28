Santorini Greek Kitchen closing March 31 after 18 years in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- An popular Indianapolis restaurant is closing its doors for the final time after nearly two decades in the Circle City.

Santorini Greek Kitchen will close for the final time on Saturday, March 31.

The owners posted a message to their patrons on Facebook saying "circumstances beyond their control" and "health changes" are forcing them to close.

"We want to end the way with started, with good intentions and high quality," the post read.

While the restaurant is closing, the couple will not be ending their Greek food business entirely. Santorini Greek Kitchen Catering will still be available at the BIltwell Event Center at 950 S. White River Parkway W. Drive for anyone who wants to place an order for a minimum of $100. Their catering menu has not been released.

