Search crews looking for missing 24-year-old autistic man

Katie Cox
8:36 AM, Mar 30, 2018
18 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police family members are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old man with autism who went missing early Friday morning. 

Erik Tolson was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. Vermont Avenue. 

Tolson is described as being 174 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing blue scrubs, a grey t-shirt, tennis shoes and a black coat. 

Police say Tolson may be headed toward Greenfield. 

If you see Tolson or know where he might be located contact IMPD or call 911. 

