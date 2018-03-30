Search crews looking for missing 24-year-old autistic man

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police family members are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old man with autism who went missing early Friday morning.
Erik Tolson was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. Vermont Avenue.
Tolson is described as being 174 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue scrubs, a grey t-shirt, tennis shoes and a black coat.
Police say Tolson may be headed toward Greenfield.
If you see Tolson or know where he might be located contact IMPD or call 911.
Family asking #IFD & @IMPDnews to spread word via social to help locate autistic 24 yo Erik Tolson W/M/174 Lbs. Brown hair & eyes. Blue Scrubs & Tennis Shoes. Black Coat. Grey T shirt. Last seen 1 AM at 1611 W Vermont & may be headed toward Greenfield. Call 911 If you see him pic.twitter.com/V3zNuFvSmK