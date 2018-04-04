Second Kennedy/King event moved indoors due to weather

Light Snow
INDIANAPOLIS -- The second of two Indianapolis events remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy's speech will be moved indoors due to the weather.
The event, which begins at 5 p.m., was initially supposed to be at the MLK Memorial Park at 17th and Broadway, but has been moved to the gymnasium at the Center for Inquiry School 27.
The 5 p.m. event takes place at 545 E. 19th Street.
A Kennedy/King representative said they expect a bigger crowd inside, since people will not have to content with the unusually cold weather.
The first event took place at the memorial Wednesday morning, with many current political figures attending. Watch the morning event below.
