INDIANAPOLIS -- A Senate committee has approved a bill that would ban eyeball tattooing in the state of Indiana and fine anyone who performed them or offered them in the state up to $10,000.

The bill, authored by Indiana State Senator John Ruckelshaus (R-IN), would prohibit the act of "performing or offering to perform" scleral tattooing in the state of Indiana.

It now heads to the full Senate for discussion.

Ruckelshaus says the practice is uncommon and he does not know of any tattoo shops in the state that offer eye tattooing but he calls his bill a "proactive step" and hopes to ban the practice before the trend makes it to the Hoosier state.

The bill also includes an exception for licensed health care professionals when the tattooing is performed in the "scope of the health care professional's practice."

Under the bill, the attorney general would be able to accept complaints and seek penalties up to $10,000 per violation as well as an injunction to restrain the person from performing scleral tattooing in the state of Indiana.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, getting an eyeball tattoo can lead to loss of vision or in some cases even more serious consequences.

