Settlement reached for development near Fashion Mall at Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS -- People living on Indianapolis' north side have reached a settlement with a realty group over a proposed development near the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
The development, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council Monday night in a 20-2 vote, will be a revised version of Keystone Realty Group's originally proposed $20 million project.
Neighbors near 86th Street and Keystone Avenue expressed concerns over the project last spring last spring because of the traffic and congestion issues the retail complex would bring to the area and the amount of forest land that would be destroyed.