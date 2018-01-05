Seymour Police Department has some fun with the cold; issues a warrant for Queen Elsa

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- The Seymour Police Department says they know who is to blame for our below zero temperatures and they're ready to slap the cuffs on her.

They've issued a warrant for Queen Elsa of Arendelle and say "If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing!"

The police urge the good citizens of Seymour to bundle up to protect themselves against the cold and remind them to check on pets as well.

We sure hope they find Elsa soon. We could all use a break from this cold!