Shoppers flock to Indy stores for last-minute gifts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- There are less than 48 hours until Christmas and people continue to pick out last-minute gifts.

The National Retail Federations data shows more than 126 million people head out to shop on Super Saturday.

Some stores are open until midnight like JC Penney, others like Khols & Toys R Us are open 24 hours.

The survey by the NRF says the majority of these holiday purchases are clothes, toys and gift cards.

JC Penney Store Manager James Plyley said it’s a busy day, "The customers will come in and understand there will be lines today, but they're in good spirits. I mean it's Christmas Eve-Eve right? So they're happy today."

Shopping on Super Saturday, JC Penney customer Angel Ward said, "Normally I've had everything done but it's just been a crazy year. All of a sudden, Christmas is two days away!"

The survey by the NRF shows 16 percent of people will get their final gifts Saturday and 6 on Christmas Eve.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos