Shoppers flock to Indy stores for last-minute gifts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 11:54AM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 9:38AM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:47PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- There are less than 48 hours until Christmas and people continue to pick out last-minute gifts.
The National Retail Federations data shows more than 126 million people head out to shop on Super Saturday.
Some stores are open until midnight like JC Penney, others like Khols & Toys R Us are open 24 hours.
The survey by the NRF says the majority of these holiday purchases are clothes, toys and gift cards.
JC Penney Store Manager James Plyley said it’s a busy day, "The customers will come in and understand there will be lines today, but they're in good spirits. I mean it's Christmas Eve-Eve right? So they're happy today."
Shopping on Super Saturday, JC Penney customer Angel Ward said, "Normally I've had everything done but it's just been a crazy year. All of a sudden, Christmas is two days away!"
The survey by the NRF shows 16 percent of people will get their final gifts Saturday and 6 on Christmas Eve.