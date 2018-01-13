Sam's Club Chaos: Long lines & deep discounts ahead of store closures

INDIANAPOLIS -- Shoppers rushed to Sam's Club stores in Indianapolis that are going out of business to take advantage of closeout sales on Saturday, which led to long lines out the door.

The company is closing two Sam's Club locations in Indianapolis, the one at W. 86th Street and the one on Washington Street. The closings will leave roughly 300 people without jobs.

READ | Sam's Club closing some Indy-area stores

Three other Indianapolis-area Sam's Club locations will remain open.

Saturday, everything inside the two Indy stores that are closing was marked down to 25 percent off.

READ | What to do about your Sam's Club membership

The photo below was taken Saturday afternoon outside the Washington Street location. Shoppers there say the lines were halfway down the parking lot.

(Photo By: Chris Meadows)

Multiple other Sam's Club locations across the country also reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26.

Sam's is closing 53 stores nationwide. The company says 10 will reopen as eCommerce fulfillment centers. Sam's says the first one will be in Memphis, Tennessee.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000