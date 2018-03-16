Silver Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 81-year-old woman from Valparaiso, Indiana.

Police in Valparaiso would only say that Patricia Louise Kelley has been located.

The Silver Alert was canceled as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was last seen Wednesday at noon in Valparaiso.

