Silver Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman

Matt McKinney
6:16 AM, Mar 15, 2018
5 hours ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 81-year-old woman from Valparaiso, Indiana. 

Police in Valparaiso would only say that Patricia Louise Kelley has been located. 

The Silver Alert was canceled as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

She was last seen Wednesday at noon in Valparaiso.

Local News