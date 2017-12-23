Singing Evansville students become social media stars with 'Hallelujah' performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Three Evansville elementary school students have quickly become social media stars after video of them singing "Hallelujah" at a school performance was shared online.

Cathy Labhart Hoffman, who teaches 5th grade at Delaware Elementary School, shared the video on her classroom's Facebook page Wednesday, and it took off from there.

The video shows sixth graders Jeremiah Lynch and Gerricho Wright and fifth grader, Roger Keene harmonizing as they sing a beautiful rendition of "Hallelujah" on the last day of school before Christmas break.

"Our music teacher, Benjamin Koenig, started an after-school choir program," said Hoffman. "Those three boys put together this trio on their own and asked to perform it."

Hoffman said the trio first sang the song at a local Barnes & Noble with their choir, and that's when all of the hype started.

"We were shocked when we heard their voices," said Hoffman.

Since the video posted, the trio has enjoyed lots of well deserved praise from online viewers.

Watch the video in the player above and decide for yourself!

