INDIANAPOLIS -- Road conditions began to turn slick Sunday night as snow fell in central Indiana.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works called in 70 drivers to treat and keep roads clear throughout the city.

The Indy Snow Force viewer, which allows you to track real-time movements of city road crews, was also activated Sunday night.

Click here to see the status of all streets plowed by the DPW in Indianapolis.

MORE | Winter Weather Advisory through 8 a.m. Monday morning

The Indiana Department of Transportation sent 300 trucks out to patrol roads throughout the state.

INDOT reminded drivers to give their yellow trucks room so they can complete their routes.

INDOT crews are on patrol on state roads and interstates as a band of snow moves into the state. Pavement temperatures could fall below freesing so please use caution if you are driving in winter weather. pic.twitter.com/0couoSYxiw — INDOT (@INDOT) April 1, 2018

INDOT tracks real-time traffic conditions throughout the state. Click here to see what the roads are like.

You can also call 1-800-261-ROAD to get an update on road conditions throughout Indiana.

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos