Some central Indiana hospitals restricting visitors because of flu outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS -- Some central Indiana hospitals have begun restricting visitors because of the increased number of flu cases in the state.

Riverview Health is implementing temporary visitation restrictions beginning Friday.

The Riverview Health policy is as follows:

No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or a cough.

No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made.

No visitors except immediate family, partner or significant other.

Franciscan Health Central Indiana is implementing a temporary visitation policy at their Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel Hospitals as well as Franciscan Surgery Center and the Franciscan Physician Networks practices beginning Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

The Franciscan Health policy is as follows:

Only immediate family as identified by the patient or patient’s designated representative will be allowed to visit.

No visitors under 18 years of age unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients. (Note: An exception is made for siblings visiting in postpartum. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and should be in good health without signs of respiratory infection.)

No visitors who have symptoms suggestive of influenza will be allowed.

"This extra line of protection is needed right now in order to reduce the risk of exposing patients, visitors and hospital staff to the flu virus," said Christopher Doehring, MD, vice president of medical affairs. "Influenza is a contagious virus that can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to hospitalization or death."

IU Health has implemented visitation restrictions at their Paoli and Bedford hospitals only at this time.

Their policy is similar to that of Franciscan Health.

We will update this list with more hospital information as it becomes available.

