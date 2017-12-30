Some central Indiana hospitals restricting visitors because of flu outbreak

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:53PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:10PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:05PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18PM EST expiring December 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or a cough.
No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made.
No visitors except immediate family, partner or significant other.
Franciscan Health Central Indiana is implementing a temporary visitation policy at their Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel Hospitals as well as Franciscan Surgery Center and the Franciscan Physician Networks practices beginning Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Only immediate family as identified by the patient or patient’s designated representative will be allowed to visit.
No visitors under 18 years of age unless they are seeking medical care or are the parents of pediatric patients. (Note: An exception is made for siblings visiting in postpartum. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and should be in good health without signs of respiratory infection.)
No visitors who have symptoms suggestive of influenza will be allowed.
"This extra line of protection is needed right now in order to reduce the risk of exposing patients, visitors and hospital staff to the flu virus," said Christopher Doehring, MD, vice president of medical affairs. "Influenza is a contagious virus that can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to hospitalization or death."
IU Health has implemented visitation restrictions at their Paoli and Bedford hospitals only at this time.