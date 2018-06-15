5-month-old baby safe after car stolen on Indianapolis' south side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
9:44 PM, Jun 14, 2018
12:02 AM, Jun 15, 2018

A woman went inside a Family Dollar store and left her car running. A man stole the vehicle with the 5-month-old inside. A 10-year-old managed to get out of the car before the suspect drove away.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 5-month-old baby is safe after a car was stolen Thursday night on Indianapolis' south side.

Indianapolis Metro Police say a woman went into a Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of Shelby Street around 9:15 p.m. and left the car running.

The suspect walked by the car, walked into the store, then walked out and got into the car.

A 10-year-old jumped out, but a 5-month old was still in the vehicle as the suspect drove away.

The car and the child were located about 20 minutes later at a Denny's in the 3500 block of South Keystone at I-65.

The suspect is still at large.

