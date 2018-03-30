92-year-old woman on Indy's south side scammed by men who said they were checking on power lines

INDIANAPOLIS -- A group of man scammed a 92-year-old woman on Indianapolis' south side so they could get in her home and steal from her.

Rita Leeper says says several men showed up at her house and told her they needed to work on the power lines out back.

"He said I want you to come out back and I want to show you what we're working on here," said Leeper.

Leeper says two more men were waiting in a dark-colored car in her driveway and she went around back with the man at the door.

"Every time I tried to step around to come in he'd kinda grab me with my hand and start talking about something else. If I would have forced my way to come in, I don't know what he would have done," said Leeper.

When Leeper went back inside, they had ransacked every room in the house.

She says they stole a few rings, including one with eight birth stones representing each of her kids.

"They really jumped all over me for letting him in and for going back and talking to him outside," said Leeper.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it's important for family and friends to stay involved in the lives of those close to them who are getting older, because it's a population that's frequently targeted by scammers.

Leeper says it won't happen to her again.

"What I should have done is rammed him with my walker, " she said.

Police say there have been two cases like Leeper's this month. No arrests have been made.

