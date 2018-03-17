Man shot and killed early Saturday on south side

INDIANAPOLIS-- IMPD officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of St. Patrick's Day.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Singleton Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

That's just north of Garfield Park on the city's south side.

At the scene, a man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers stayed at the home to interview multiple witnesses to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the man who was killed has not yet been identified.