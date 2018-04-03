INDIANAPOLIS -- Construction has been delayed on a south side Indianapolis street that will be closed for several months while crews construct a DigIndy Tunnel and IndyGo Red Line.

Shelby Street construction has been pushed back to May 7.

The project was previously scheduled to begin this month.

From May 7 to October 31, 2018, Shelby Street will be restricted or closed to through traffic between East Troy Avenue and East Southern Avenue

“We believe delaying our work along Shelby Street will help ensure a smoother transition for the local community, including accommodating upcoming events such as the commencement at the University of Indianapolis,” said Mark Jacob, Vice President, Capital Programs & Engineering.

READ | Street closure surprises business owners

Crews will spend the seven months putting in rock tunnels under Shelby to divert sewer overflows.

Citizens Energy says they have pushed back the project date back based on feedback they have received from affected businesses in the area.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos