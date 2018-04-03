INDIANAPOLIS -- Construction has been delayed on a south side Indianapolis street that will be closed for several months while crews construct a DigIndy Tunnel and IndyGo Red Line.
Shelby Street construction has been pushed back to May 7.
The project was previously scheduled to begin this month.
From May 7 to October 31, 2018, Shelby Street will be restricted or closed to through traffic between East Troy Avenue and East Southern Avenue
“We believe delaying our work along Shelby Street will help ensure a smoother transition for the local community, including accommodating upcoming events such as the commencement at the University of Indianapolis,” said Mark Jacob, Vice President, Capital Programs & Engineering.