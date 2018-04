GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A Shop with a Cop event that was close to Lt. Aaron Allan's heart was held in memory and honor of him Saturday.

The former Indiana Troopers Association's "Bartram Christmas for Kids" event was continued Saturday with its annual event, the first without Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan, who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty on July 27.

The event was held at the Walmart store in Greenwood. More than 200 officers showed up to shop for 250 kids in need.

One of those kids in attendance was Malachi, a boy from Kokomo who initially showed his support for Lt. Allan, his family and the Southport community by hosting a lemondate stand that donated the proceeds to Lt. Allan's family. He raised more than $2,000.

RELATED | Boy who raised money for Lt. Allan attends funeral as VIP

Malachi received a gift from Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn Saturday.

Chief Vaughn gave him a blanket with a printed picture of Malachi at his lemonade stand.

You can watch the heartwarming moment in the video player at the top of this story.

READ MORE | Family of Lt. Aaron Allan issues statement thanking the community for support | Funeral arrangements set for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan | Hours before he was killed, Lt. Aaron Allan walked his son to his first day of kindergarten | Remembering Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan: A father, a husband & first to rush to those in need | Fellow officer on Lt. Aaron Allan: "The footprints he left are huge" | Southport officer thought he was responding to a routine crash, instead he was shot to death | Who is Jason Brown? Woman who's known him his whole life says shooting suspect is 'shy & timid' | Jason Brown formally charged with murder; allegedly shot Lt. Allan 11 times, including while he was crawling away | Jason Brown's criminal history includes only 1 misdemeanor | Owner of shop where suspected cop killer Jason Brown worked: "Please don't condemn us all" | Numbers show officer's shooting like nothing Southport has ever seen

PHOTOS | Memorial for Lt. Aaron Allan on his cruiser | Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan