INDIANAPOLIS -- A 54-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' south side.

The fire started around 1 a.m., in a house in the 1000 block of Amesbury Court.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but the woman was killed. She was found in the front room of the house, with the windows seen broken out from the street.

A firefighter on the scene said the woman could have been using oxygen and smoking.

Another woman who was inside the home was able to make it out safely.

