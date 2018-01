VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at boat storage facility on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A boat storage facility on Indianapolis' southeast side caught fire late Sunday night.

The fire started around midnight at the "Just Add Water" boat facility in the 3900 block of Bethel Avenue.

The facility stores about 70 boats. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Watch video of the flames in the video below.

