15-year-old Indy boy found safe, says he got lost while walking in frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 15-year-old Indianapolis boy who went missing in the frigid temperatures on Tuesday has been found safe. 

The teen was reported missing around 6 p.m. after reportedly leaving his home on E. Morris Street around noon.

Firefighters located the teen at East and Lincoln Street around 6:30 p.m. He told firefighters he had been walking since noon and got lost. 

The temperature in Indianapolis was coming in at just 11 degrees at 6 p.m. 

 

