15-year-old Indy boy found safe, says he got lost while walking in frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 15-year-old Indianapolis boy who went missing in the frigid temperatures on Tuesday has been found safe.

The teen was reported missing around 6 p.m. after reportedly leaving his home on E. Morris Street around noon.

Firefighters located the teen at East and Lincoln Street around 6:30 p.m. He told firefighters he had been walking since noon and got lost.

The temperature in Indianapolis was coming in at just 11 degrees at 6 p.m.

#IFD US&R Team has located 15 year old Brayden Bazile safe & sound at East and Lincoln St. Child told FF he’s been walking since noon. Says he got lost and didn’t know how to get back. @IMPDnews @IndianapolisEMS — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2017

#IFD US&R & @IMPD looking for 15 Brayden Bazile wearing Maroon Marilyn Monroe t shirt Jeans Dark Jacket White Shoes 5’7 110 lbs Biracial Brown Hair last seen at noon in area of 700 E Morris St. If spotted call 911 pic.twitter.com/sissxNuwWi — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) December 26, 2017

