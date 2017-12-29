Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- After a carjacker on the run crashed into a mother of four, leaving her without transportation to get to work, a complete stranger stepped up and offered to give her his late wife's car.
"I got up this morning and I said 'Lord, what am I gonna do. How am I gonna get to work?' I was just going to play it day by day," said Nikki Epperson. "Just for you to come ring my doorbell and tell me that someone has a car for me - there are caring people out there."
Epperson was driving home from her job at the VA on Tuesday when a speeding Mustang slammed into the side of her Chevy Malibu at the intersection of 46th Street and Mitthoefer Avenue.
The driver of that Mustang, Jesse Scarsbrook, was leading police on a chase after robbing a nearby business. After crashing into Epperson, Scarsbrook got into a gunfight with officers and then carjacked another vehicle with two women inside before speeding off. He later crashed and was killed during a second gunfight with police.