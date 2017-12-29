Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:53PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:10PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:05PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18PM EST expiring December 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
LAWRENCE, Ind. -- After a carjacker on the run crashed into a mother of four, leaving her without transportation to get to work, a complete stranger stepped up and offered to give her his late wife's car.
"I got up this morning and I said 'Lord, what am I gonna do. How am I gonna get to work?' I was just going to play it day by day," said Nikki Epperson. "Just for you to come ring my doorbell and tell me that someone has a car for me - there are caring people out there."
Epperson was driving home from her job at the VA on Tuesday when a speeding Mustang slammed into the side of her Chevy Malibu at the intersection of 46th Street and Mitthoefer Avenue.
The driver of that Mustang, Jesse Scarsbrook, was leading police on a chase after robbing a nearby business. After crashing into Epperson, Scarsbrook got into a gunfight with officers and then carjacked another vehicle with two women inside before speeding off. He later crashed and was killed during a second gunfight with police.