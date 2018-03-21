Students will be required to learn computer sciences starting in Kindergarten soon

INDIANAPOLIS -- Starting in 2021 students as young as five years old will be learning more than just reading and writing in school.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law will require computer science to be offered in public schools beginning in Kindergarten.

The new law is part of a bigger workforce development effort spearheaded by the governor and aimed at training young people for skilled jobs in the future.

The state is also creating a grant fund to help districts shoulder the cost but there's currently no money in it and it's unclear how much they will have to help.

State lawmakers say they will discuss that next year when they craft the new state budget.

School districts can start as soon as they like but they won't be required to offer the courses until 2021. The cost to each district will depend on the number of students, training and whether any additional teachers will be hired.

