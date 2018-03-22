Surveillance video captures woman stealing mail from Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS -- Having your mail stolen isn’t just an inconvenience it can lead to serious problems if your personal information gets into the wrong hands – that’s why people living in one Indianapolis neighborhood have decided to fight back against the thieves targeting their streets.

Meredith Phillips’ surveillance camera caught a mail crook in action at her home in Fountain Square. She hopes by sharing the video someone can help police identify her.

In one of the videos, the woman walks up to the home and nonchalantly takes the mail from the mailbox, she even stops to pick something up in the yard as she slowly walks away.

“She stood there for a few seconds, reached in to make sure she could get to the bottom of the mailbox and then left – picked something up and kept going,” said Phillips.

It even appears the woman already has mail in her hands.

A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service says investigators look for high-value items being taken and areas with multiple reports of mail theft.

Below are some steps you can take if you think your mail is being stolen:

Let the authorities know: Visit postalinspectors.uspis.gov and click on “File a Complaint” to alert the Postal Inspectors office. You should also file a police report at the nearest police station.

Check your credit reports: Contact each of the three bureaus individually at their fraud number or website to get your reports: Equifax: 800.525.6285 – www.equifax.com Experian: 888.397.3742 – www.experian.com TransUnion: 800.680.7289 – www.transunion.com

Contact each of the three bureaus individually at their fraud number or website to get your reports: Talk with your postal carrier: Your mail deliverer may not have any idea about the theft, but it can’t hurt to see what they know or have seen. Ask the neighbors too if they have seen or heard anything suspicious.

